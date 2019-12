Women's Rights Activist Zakia Soman praises the Supreme Court's decision of pronouncing death sentence to the convicts in the rape case. Granting mercy will only boost such crimes in India as it gives liberty to the criminal, she added.

The Supreme Court on December 18, confirmed the capital punishment awarded to one of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape-and-murder case by rejection of the review plea and upholding the accused death penalty.