Gratitude Ceremony To Be Held For Sharad Pawar On 30th Anniversary Of Latur Earthquake

A gratitude ceremony will be held for Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on the 30th anniversary of Latur earthquake on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, the state president of the NCP women's youth wing Sakshna Salgar said Pawar will attend the gratitude ceremony at Krantikari Maidan in Killari at 10 am on Saturday.

In 1993, a deadly earthquake in Killari village and neighbouring areas in the district claimed around 10,000 lives.

Pawar, who was the chief minister at the time, immediately rushed to the earthquake-affected areas and took the initiative for the rebuilding of villages that were destroyed, she said.