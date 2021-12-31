'Great End Of Year': Health Minister Lauds Administration Of 145 Cr COVID Vaccine Doses

As 2021 comes to a wrap, there are many things to look back and to be grateful for. The long list includes the development and inoculation of COVID-19 vaccines, which are important shields against the coronavirus and a necessary step in combating the COVID pandemic.

India has fared extremely well in administering free vaccines to health care workers, front line workers and all its eligible citizens. While 90% of the country's eligible population have been inoculated with the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, over 60% are fully vaccinated.

Over 145 crore COVID vaccine doses administered in 2021: Health Minister

With the efforts of Indian scientists, vaccine manufacturers, healthcare workers and government officials, over 145 crore COVID vaccine doses have been administered within a year.

Expressing his delight in achieving the significant milestone, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that he pledges his gratitude to all the stakeholders who are part of the vaccine administration. In a tweet, he wrote on Friday, “Ending the year on a great note by crossing the milestone of 145 crore #COVID19 vaccinations. My gratitude to our doctors, scientists, healthcare & frontline workers for displaying immense grit, determination & resolve in the challenging 2021 year. (sic)”

Ending the year on a great note by crossing the milestone of 145 crore #COVID19 vaccinations 💉



My gratitude to our doctors, scientists, healthcare & frontline workers for displaying immense grit, determination & resolve in the challenging 2021 year.#SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine pic.twitter.com/Tjc4j1GJqy — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 31, 2021

The milestone holds significance as COVID cases have started plummeting across the country, amid the ongoing Omicron spread. Vaccination and COVID appropriate behaviour are our weapons to minimise the spread of the virus.

COVID situation in India

With a massive jump on the third consecutive day, India has reported 16,764 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the country's coronavirus tally to 34,838,804. Apart from this, the number of Omicron cases also rose to 1,270 with Maharashtra and Delhi leading the charts, the Union Health Ministry informed on Friday. Also, an increase of 8,959 active cases has been recorded in the span of 24 hours, further increasing the country's active COVID-19 caseload.

Meanwhile, a total of 220 fatalities have also been reported in the last 24 hours, followed by 7,585 recoveries taking the death and recovery toll to 4,81,080 and 3,42,66,363, respectively.

While the active caseload stands at 91,361, it constitutes 0.26 of the total cases. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.36%, the weekly positivity rate at 0.89 %, staying below 1% for the last 47 days. Also, the daily positivity rate remains at 1.34%, which has remained less than 2% for the last 88 days.

(Image: PTI)