'Great News': PM Modi Expresses Joy Over Release Of 2 Cheetahs In MP's Kuno National Park

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, November 6, gave "great news" to the country by announcing that the two Cheetahs among the eight brought from Namibia to Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, have been released to a "bigger enclosure" after the mandatory quarantine.

Sharing the video of the two Cheetahs on his Twitter, PM Modi said, "Great news! Am told that after the mandatory quarantine, 2 cheetahs have been released to a bigger enclosure for further adaptation to the Kuno habitat."

Great news! Am told that after the mandatory quarantine, 2 cheetahs have been released to a bigger enclosure for further adaptation to the Kuno habitat. Others will be released soon. I’m also glad to know that all cheetahs are healthy, active and adjusting well. 🐆 pic.twitter.com/UeAGcs8YmJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2022

Speaking about the other cheetahs kept under mandatory quarantine in Kuno National Park, PM Modi said, "Others will be released soon. I’m also glad to know that all cheetahs are healthy, active and adjusting well."

2 Cheetahs were released to a bigger enclosure in KNP

After getting clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, two male cheetahs were released in an acclimatisation enclosure of Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Saturday, ANI reported.

Speaking to ANI, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Kuno Wildlife Circle, Prakash Kumar Verma said, "After the completion of the quarantine period of the cheetahs brought from Namibia, two male cheetahs have been released in a big enclosure. The rest of the cheetahs will also be released in a phase-wise manner soon."

PM Modi releases Cheetah in Kuno National Park

Two helicopters carrying eight cheetahs reached Palpur near Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on September 17, following their arrival in Gwalior from Namibia in a special plane as part of the programme to reintroduce the feline in India, seven decades after it was declared extinct in the country.

PM Modi who was also celebrating his birthday on that day released these big cats in Kuno National park of Madhya Pradesh. According to National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) Member Secretary S P Yadav, the first batch has at least eight big cats—five female and three male.

Notably, the release of wild cheetahs by PM Modi in MP's KNP is part of his efforts to revitalise and diversify India's wildlife and its habitat under 'Project Cheetah'-- world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project, PMO said in a statement.