‘Great Symbolic Meaning': Netaji’s Daughter Hails Installation Of His Statue At India Gate

On the day when Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s statue was inaugurated in the canopy at the India Gate, his daughter Anita Bose Pfaff lauded the decision and said the installation is also an acknowledgement of the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters including that of the Indian National Army (INA).

Appreciating the decision of the government, Anita Bose Pfaff said, “I feel very gratified that my father’s statue is being erected in such a prominent place. It is of great symbolic meaning and value,” and added the installation of the statue is also an acknowledgement of the sacrifices made by other freedom fighters including that from the INA, formed by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. “It is a credit in a way to all the freedom fighters and especially to the members of the Indian National Army (INA), who sacrificed too much to achieve freedom.”

When asked about the date when she would come to the India Gate to pay respects to her father, Anita Bose Pfaff said she would come when the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) will give her time because she wants to discuss with PM Modi the procedure to bring the mortal remains of Netaji back from Japan. “I plan to come when I get an appointment with the Prime Minister to discuss with him the conditions and the procedures necessary for the repatriating Netaji’s remains from Japan.”

Netaji’s 28-ft statue weighing 280 MT to be unveiled by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s grand statue at the canopy at India Gate on September 8. A team of sculptors chiselled the statue in a 26,000 man-hour effort. Carved out of a 300-tonne monolithic block, the raw granite for the statue was brought to New Delhi from Telanagana in a specially-designed 100-ft-long truck with 140 wheels, travelling over 1,665 km from Khammam to New Delhi.

The statue is installed at the same place where the hologram statue of Netaji was unveiled by PM Modi earlier this year on January 23, commemorating the Parakram Divas to mark the 125th anniversary of Netaji.