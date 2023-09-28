Greatly Benefited From M S Swaminathan's Advice: Ex-PM Deve Gowda Mourns Swaminathan's Demise

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of eminent scientist M S Swaminathan and said he had greatly benefited from his advice on many occasions.

Swaminathan (98), also known as the father of Green Revolution in India, died on Thursday due to age-related illness.

He is survived by three daughters, Dr Sowmya Swaminathan, current chairperson of M S Swaminathan Research Foundation and former Chief Scientist at WHO; Madhura Swaminathan, Professor and Head of Economic Analysis Unit of Indian Statistical Institute, Bangalore; and Nitya Rao, Professor, Gender and Development, School of International Development, University of East Anglia.

Swaminathan's wife Mina Swaminathan, who was Indian educationist in the field of pre-school education, died last in March last year.

Deve Gowda posted on social media platform X: " I feel sad to learn the passing away of Dr. #MSSwaminathan. I have greatly benefited from his advise on many occasions and have been in touch with him till recently. My condolences to his family and friends. RIP Sir."