Green Signal! Mumbai's CSMT, Ahmedabad & New Delhi Railway Stations Get ₹10,000cr Overhaul

In a big announcement, the Union government on Wednesday announced that the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Indian Railways for the re-development of three major railway stations, namely New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai CSMT. The project involves an investment of approximately Rs 10,000 crores.

"PM Modi ji has an emotional connection with the Indian Railways. He has always worked for the systematic development of the Railways be it stations, trains, passenger amenities or safety. PM Modi believes that railway stations should be developed in an integral manner with the structure of the city," Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

"We are bringing a new design element for the railways by building a roof-plaza, which means the maximum utilisation of the space present above the platforms and railway tracks," Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, adding, "This is being done to create a new urban space, so that food courts and better waiting area should be created in the railway stations of the country."

Further detailing about the Centre's vision of creating green, sustainable and intelligent buildings, Vaishnaw said, "The roof plaza will have almost all the facilities. The building will also be accessible by specially-changed people. We will also try to minimise the energy consumption of these buildings by putting solar panels."

Re-development of 3 major railway stations

"A total of 199 railway stations in India are getting re-developed under the proposal. More stations will be added soon. Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal of the Indian Railways for the re-development of three major railway stations, namely New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai CSMT," the Union Railway Minister added.

Vaishnaw further added, "New Delhi railway station will integrate train services with buses, auto and metro rail services. Ahmedabad railway station redesign is inspired by Modera's Sun temple. CSMT's heritage building won't be touched but buildings nearby will be re-developed."