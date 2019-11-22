The Debate
Grenade Blast Outside Manipur Assembly, 2 CRPF Personnel Injured

General News

Two CRPF personnel were injured after a grenade blast outside the Manipur Assembly on Friday. This is the second blast within a span of 20 days in Imphal city

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Two CRPF personnel were injured after a grenade blast outside the Manipur Assembly on Friday evening. Both the Jawans have sustained minor injuries. The grenade exploded inside the campus of Thangmeiband Improvement Club (TIC) outside the Manipur Assembly. This is the second blast within a span of 20 days in Imphal city. More details are awaited.

In the earlier incident on November 5, Five policemen and one civilian were severely injured after a bomb blast in Thangal Bazar area of Imphal. The blast occurred at around 9:30 am when the market was abuzz with traffic and office goers. Within an hour of the blast, Manipur Chief Minister N.Biren Singh visited the blast site. He said, "This is a heinous and coward act. We condemn it strongly. Those responsible for this will be punished."

