Grenade Hurled At CRPF Vehicle By LeT Terrorist Misses Target; Injures Local In Srinagar

Terrorists in the Kashmir valley made another attempt to attack the security forces as a grenade was hurled toward a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Srinagar. The grenade is said to have missed the target but a local boy was left injured in the attack. "There was an attempt to throw grenade on a CRPF vehicle in crowded area of MK chowk it missed target and caused minor splinter injury to one local boy. Operations launched in area to nab the culprit," the Srinagar Police tweeted.

The Srinagar Police and the CRPF have launched a joint operation and security has been heightened. Preliminary investigations by the Police department suggest that the attack was carried out by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist organisation, Republic's sources revealed. Notably, this is the third incident of terror activities in the Kashmir valley as a terrorist snatched the rifle of a CRPF personnel in Pulwama and a firing incident was reported in Rajouri which left three dead.

Incidents of terrorist activities on first day of 2023

The latest incident was from Rajouri district where two armed med allegedly opened fire leading to the death of three and seven were left injured. "Three people were killed and seven injured in the firing incident in the Dangri area of Rajouri. Injured are being treated. Police and district administration have reached the spot. Multiple bullet injuries were found on the body of the injured," Dr Mehmood, Medical Superintendent, Associated Hospital, Rajouri confirmed. Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu said that the firing took place at three houses separated at a distance of around 50 metres from each other at upper Dangri village in Rajouri.

Prior to the firing incident, a 25-year-old terrorist identified as Irfan Bashir Ganie, son of a Pulwama resident, snatched a rifle from a CRPF personnel and was arrested later in the day with the assistance of his family.

Image: Republic World