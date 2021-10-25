Last Updated:

Grew Up With Sameer Wankhede, Know His Integrity, Seen His Torn Shirts: Wife Kranti Redkar

Kranti Redkar reinforced support towards her husband Sameer Wankhede by talking about how she has seen him struggle over the years in his job.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's wife & actor Kranti Redkar weighed in on the repercussions faced by their family amidst a series of allegations levelled against her husband as he probes the Mumbai cruise drug bust case. Earlier on Monday, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik shared a birth certificate on social media claiming it was Wankhede's along with a photo of his first wedding to Dr Shabana Qureshi and alleged that he had 'forged' his identity as a Muslim. As a response, the actor took to her social media to share her wedding pictures in a bid to set the records straight.

Kranti Redkar on Sameer Wankhede's struggles

In an exclusive chat with Republic Media Network, actor Kranti Redkar, who got married to Sameer Wankhede in 2017, came out in support of her husband amidst the series of allegations levelled by NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik accusing him of forging his identity as a Muslim. Whilst addressing the questions posed on his integrity, she also opened up about the repercussions faced by her family stating that 'it is a small price to pay to serve the nation'. She stated,

''He does not engage in a work where there's a possibility of foul play. I know him. I was 17 years old when I met Sameer. I was 17, we've grown up together. So I've known since a young age about his integrity and self-confidence and how much he loathes wrongdoings. No man becomes successful just like that, there is a lot of hard work put into it. I've seen his torn shirts, muddied shoes, scratch on his hands and bleeding. ''

She further asserted that she was not going to keep quiet when questions are posed on her husband's integrity by adding, ''Post his operations, I'm the one who has washed his bloodied shirt. So please, I'm not going to keep quiet when questions are raised on his integrity. What's wrong is wrong.'' The 39-year-old actor also revealed that Wankhede had asked her to prepare for such events as they would definitely occur in future. She said,

''He has been prepared for those challenges for a long time now because the truth is bitter. So when it's out, it hurts. Some people get rattled by it. We have to face its repercussions. So he told me we got married that I and our family would have to face it. If not today, then tomorrow. Be prepared, always.''

More on allegations against Sameer Wankhede

The independent witness in the drug bust case and KP Gosavi's personal bodyguard Prabhakar Sail, on Sunday, alleged that he heard about an Rs 18 crore deal in a conversation between Gosavi and Sam D'Souza. He also alleged that out of Rs 18 crores, Sameer Wankhede was to be given Rs 8 crores. NCB has dismissed all the allegations. 

