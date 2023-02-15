Grisly Nikki Yadav Murder Case: CCTV Tape Of Victim's Last Hours Emerge As Probe Continues

Amid the probe into the gruesome Nikki Yadav murder case, CCTV footage has surfaced as the Delhi Police continue to unearth shocking details of the incident. As per the CCTV footage, Nikki Yadav was reportedly seen for the last time in her building, taking the stairs to her rented apartment. Nikki Yadav used to live with the accused Sahil Gehlot.

Police have accessed the video clips, wherein the victim can be seen getting into her rented apartment for the last time on February 9 afternoon and in other footage she is seen going out of her apartment. Taking clue from the footage, the police is carrying out further investigation.

According to police, two CCTV footage clips have come to fore in the Nikki murder case. The footage is being analysed and police are trying to connect the entire incident with these CCTV footage clips to extract relevant evidence. Meanwhile, months after Delhi witnessed the gruesome Shraddha murder case in Mehrauli area, the latest CCTV footage related to the murder case of Nikki Yadav has again jolted the national capital.

Accused sent to 5 days police custody

Both the CCTV footage clips are reportedly of Nikki Yadav, before she left with accused Sahil for the last time. In one video clip, she is seen climbing stairs to her rented apartment and in another video she can be seen going out of her apartment.

As per reports, on the night of the incident, Nikki left her apartment and went away with Sahil in his Verna car on the intervening night of February 9 and 10. On the way, Sahil stopped the car at an isolated place near ISBT, Kashmere Gate area in North Delhi, and allegedly strangulated Nikki with a cable kept in the car.

Later, he drove the car to almost 40 kilometres to reach his dhaba situated on the outskirts of Dwarka district's Mitraon village and dumped the body in a refrigerator kept in the dhaba. He stuffed the body in the fridge and locked it, so that the body wouldn't come out. The body was left in the fridge for almost four days.

Further, as the matter came to light, the police recovered the body from the fridge and arrested the accused Sahil Gehlot. Police have also recovered the car used in the commission of crime.

According to the police source, the initial probe revealed that Nikki Yadav and Sahil were in a relationship for around five years. Meanwhile, in December 2022, Sahil's family decided to chose another girl for Sahil to get married and since then, he wanted to get rid of Nikki. The accused tried to ignore her and leave her, but wasn't able to do so.

Recently, Nikki learnt about Sahil getting married to another girl and confronted him for double crossing her for several months. Allegedly this triggered Sahil to kill Nikki and he executed the plan on the intervening night of February 9 and 10. Shockingly, he also got married to another girl on February 10.

Accused Gehlot confessed to his heinous crime during the investigation. A case was registered at Baba Haridas Nagar police station of Dwarka district, and the investigation has been transferred to the Crime Branch team. The accused was presented before the court on February 15 and has been sent to five days police custody.

According to the police, Sahil and Nikki met each other in January 2018. They met at a coaching centre, where they were taking classes for competitive exams. They fell in love with each other and eventually started living together in an apartment. Their relationship continued for almost five years until she was murdered by her live-in partner itself.



As per family of the deceased, the accused has informed them that Nikki had gone to Mussoorie and Dehradun with her friends and that she had left her phone with him. Reportedly, the accused, in an attempt to convince them, said that he also wanted to go on the trip but couldn't go as he was getting married.



Nikki's family disclosed that the victim looked disturbed for the past couple of days.