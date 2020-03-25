Grofers Unclear About Its Listing As Essential Service Provider Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

On the first day of the nation-wide lockdown on Wednesday, many retailers and online grocery stores like Big Basket and Grofers are reportedly facing major issues in delivering products to their customers. Grofers on Tuesday had issued a statement on Twitter stating that the e-commerce firm is facing operational challenges due to a "lack of clarity" in its listing as an "essential service provider".

"We know how important it is for you to get your essential groceries delivered on time. We are currently facing operational challenges due to a lack of clarity in our listing as an essential service provider. We are working around the clock with respected authorities to resolve this so that you don’t face any inconvenience. Thank you for your patience and your support,'" the statement read.

— Grofers (@Grofers) March 24, 2020

According to Grofers' founder, its warehouse in Faridabad was closed by local law enforcement. He requested Delhi Chief Minister for helping him out.

Our @grofers warehouse in Faridabad was closed by local law enforcement today.While we understand they are doing their duty, essential items will be denied to 20,000+ households in Faridabad and Delhi every day. We need help in sorting this out. @Mcf_Faridabad @ArvindKejriwal — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) March 24, 2020

As per the government order, essential services such as deliveries of groceries are allowed to function while the nation is in lockdown. According to the official guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, all commercials and private establishments will be closed down with a few exceptions. Under these exceptions, "Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through E-commerce" is permitted by the Government. Here is the official notification:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people not to panic and assured citizens that there will be no shortage of essential commodities and medicines during the 21-day lockdown period. "There is absolutely no need to panic," PM Modi said in a tweet "Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this," he said.

Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

Advising people not to hoard essential items, PM Modi said, "By converging around shops, you are risking the spread of Covid-19. No panic buying, please. Please stay indoors." According to the Health Ministry, India has reported about 562 Coronavirus cases in India, with 512 active cases. Eleven people have died so far due to the deadly virus.

