A groom in Surat, Gujarat arrived with mehndi in hands to support Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). “We are hearing about incidents related to CAA in support of it and in opposition to it, every day. Anti-national forces are trying to spread confusion in the country. I tried to spread awareness in favour of CAA through my mehndi,” the groom said. His unique wedding also had cows as a part of his 'Baraat'.