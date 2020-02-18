Video: Groom Surprises Bride With Grand Entry, Performs On 'Saajanji Ghar Aaye'

A recent heartwarming video of a groom surprising his bride with a special dance performance with his baraatis has taken the internet by storm. In the video, the groom can be seen making a grand entry to the song Saajanji Ghar Aaye from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, however, it was the bride's reaction that won hearts. While the groom sang along the song and the other baraatis performed well-choreographed dance steps, the bride could be seen teary-eyed and happy.

The video was first posted on Instagram by Coolbluez Photography in January, however, the video recently has been shared across different social media platforms. The clip has further received more than three lakh views and almost 18,000 likes. Several netizens have also posted comments praising the performance,

One user wrote, “The best video I've seen, just like movies”. Another user wrote, “If this doesn’t happen with us then what’s the point of marrying bro?”. “Full Bollywood style dhamal,” wrote another user.

Groom skydives to the venue

While one groom danced to a famous Bollywood song, in another wedding, an Indian groom decided to make a grand entry by skydiving from a plane while the guests cheered for him on the ground. Akaash Yadav, a professional dancer from the United States tied the knot with his girlfriend Gaganpreet Singh in Mexico's Los Cabos. The grand entrance at the wedding was first planned by a boat but due to legal reasons, Akaash decided to come by the sky.

Akaash had to jump earlier because of the approaching storm in Los Cabos. Asked whether he was nervous before the jump as a storm was approaching, Akaash said, "The sun was still shining and my beautiful bride was still waiting for me. Nothing could bring me down at that point".

