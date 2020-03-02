Surat Groom's Dad & Bride's Mom Elope For The Second Time; Leave Kids In Limbo

The couple who reconnected via their respective son and daughter's wedding and had eloped in January have eloped yet again, once more leaving the younger couple in the lurch.

Earlier in January, the 49-year-old father of the groom and the 46-year mother of the bride eloped. Both of them used to be neighbors a long time back in Katargam area of Surat and had been quite close as well. In January, they had run off somewhere without disclosing their locations to their family members, and now, after a month, they have done so again.

Both the son and daughter of the Surat-based businessman and the former's fiance had been asked about their respective parents' actions, and had replied that they were disappointed. It is after this confrontation that the couple decided to elope for the second time.

Confronted by respective family members

This time around, the couple - a 49-year-old father of the then groom and 46-year-old mother of the then bride have eloped to Nashik. When they had eloped the first time, family members had revealed that they had been high school sweethearts.

The family members had earlier lodged two separate missing complaints against the duo. When the elder couple finally came back, they were confronted by their families. The elder couple then realised that their families may not accept their marriage. Subsequently, the elder couple eloped once again and are refusing to speak to their families. Meanwhile, their respective son and daughter's wedding remains in limbo, since they run the threat of essentially becoming step-siblings.

