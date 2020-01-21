Groom's Father 'elopes' With Bride's Mother; Surat Couple Forced To Call Off Wedding

It was an embarrassing situation for a young bride and groom from Surat who were on the cusp of getting married when their parents beat them to the punch and eloped.

The 49-year-old father of the groom and the 46-year mother of the bride eloped. Both of them used to be neighbours long time back in Katargam area of Surat and had been quite close as well. The father who is a well-known businessman of the area had gone missing since January 10 and so was the mother of the bride. After that, when the bride and groom spoke to some of their friends, they found out that their parents were allegedly in a relationship when they were in college.

There are now two complaints of a missing person that have been registered with local police in Katargam from where the father went missing and in Navsari from where the bride's mother left her house. All the family members also believe that they must have eloped.

Since the father of the groom and the mother of the bride might have gotten married, both the bride and groom essentially become step-siblings which have left their marriage plans suspended. The bride and groom had been planning their wedding for a year and were planning on getting married in February.

