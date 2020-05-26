WATCH: The Asha Workers Of Assam Lead The Battle Against COVID-19 From The Front

In Assam, the health department is doing community surveillance to keep a check on the health status of the people. The Asha workers are leading this community surveillance program in over 18000 villages of Assam. Republic Media Network visited a village in the outskirts of Guwahati for a ground check on the community surveillance program. We went to Chandrapur around 20 kms from Guwahati and joined the Asha workers in their home visits.

Every day, after completing their regular household chores, the Asha workers step out for the day. They visit each house in the respective villages. Here is a chart of what they do-

Enquire about the health of each family member

The first thing they do is they ask each house about the well being of the residents. They ask the head of the family if anyone is unwell or having symptoms associated with Covid-19. Once they get this information they proceed further. If someone is found with fever he or she is immediately referred to the nearest medical facility for further advice.

Seek travel history

The Asha workers also seek a travel history of the family members. Particularly, if anyone has come home from other States or districts. If anyone is found with travel history, he or she is suggested to stay in-home quarantine.

Create awareness

One of the major responsibilities of the Asha workers that we witnessed is creating awareness among the villagers. From advice to maintain social distancing to being hygiene. The Asha workers lead the way by demonstrating how to wash hands and the necessary precautions that need to be taken if anyone steps out of the house to go to offices or the market.

The community surveillance program has helped in containing the outbreak and keep a general check on the community health up to a great extent. So far, over 18000 villages in Assam have been covered and not a single case has been found. However, an estimated average one person, each village, has been found with mild fever.

The community surveillance has given a sigh of relief to the people of the State and the concerned authorities.

