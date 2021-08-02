Groundwater Level In Ahmedabad Is Third Deepest Across The Country, Rajya Sabha Told

In the latest Rajya Sabha proceedings, it was revealed that Ahmedabad has the third deepest groundwater level in the country after Jaipur and Dehradun. The revelations came across after, a data chart showing groundwater levels was tabled in the ongoing monsoon session of the parliament.

Degrading Groundwater levels in Ahmedabad

According to the Rajya Sabha data, at 67 meters, the groundwater in Ahmedabad is in the third deepest level, whereas Jaipur stands first with groundwater much deeper at 84.7 meters, followed by Dehradun with 79.2 meters. Delhi stood not too far with 64 meters steep groundwater level and Chandigarh at 54.36 meters. UP’s Lucknow had maintained a good position on the chart with groundwater level measured at 45.8 meters.

A detailed report was submitted on Ahmedabad’s groundwater quality in the Rajya Sabha. The reports point out that the phreatic aquifer, the minimum level of groundwater found to be 2.2 meters, i.e. 7 feet below ground level and a maximum of 24.7m that is 81 feet in three well dug by the experts from the central groundwater board in November 2020. The groundwater level has been periodically falling every year, this year as well, the groundwater had reportedly fallen around 2 meters. The report also reveals that the water table is not recharged enough, reflecting the poor level of rainfall.

The quality of the groundwater is not very good either, the report says that out of 33 districts, 21 had reported salinity in some parts and 22 had chloride, 24 districts had nitrate & arsenic was found in water samples from 12 districts and 10 districts reported iron in the water samples.

Depth to water level report - January 2020 by Central Groundwater Board

Another report by the central groundwater board revealed, that out of the total 14649 wells analyzed, 2009 (14%) wells showed water levels less than 2 m bgl ( below ground level), 5881 (40%) wells showed water levels in the depth range of 2-5 m bgl, 4405 (30%) wells showed water level in the depth range of 5-10 m bgl.

The maximum depth to the water level of 121.60 m bgl was observed in Rajasthan whereas the minimum is less than 1 m bgl. The depth to the water level in the country indicates that in a general depth of water level ranges from 2 to 10 m bgl as observed at about 70% of the monitoring stations.

A shallow water level of less than 2 m bgl was observed in very small and isolated pockets in the states of Assam, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. The water level in the range of 5 to 10 m bgl was prominent in all the states of Central and Southern India. However, In West Bengal water level generally varied from 2 to 5 m bgl and central parts of the state showed a water level of 10 m and above. In major parts of north-western states depth to water level generally ranged from 10-40 m bgl. A water level of more than 40 m bgl was observed in the northwestern part of the country. In some parts of Haryana, and Delhi and almost major parts of Rajasthan, a water level of more than 40 m bgl were prevalent.

(Image Credit: PTI)