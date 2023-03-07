Group Captain Shaliza Dhami First IAF Woman Officer To Command Combat Unit

In a historic move and just a day ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8, the Indian Air Force (IAF) selected Group Captain Shaliza Dhami to take over the command of a frontline combat unit in the western sector. Group Captain Shaliza Dhami taking over the prestigious command is a big message to scores of women officers serving in the armed forces. It is for the first time in the history of the Indian Air Force that the command of one of its frontline combat units has been handed over to a woman officer.

The appointment of Group Captain Shaliza Dhami as the first woman Commanding Officer of an IAF missile squadron in the border areas of Punjab is a significant milestone in the history of the Indian military.

Earlier in August 2019, Shaliza Dhami had broken the glass ceiling by becoming the first woman officer of the Indian Air Force to become the Flight Commander of a flying unit. The Flight Commander is the second in command of the unit.

Journey of Group Captain Shaliza Dhami

Born in Punjab’s Ludhiana, Group Captain Shaliza Dhami was commissioned into the IAF in 2003 as a Helicopter Pilot and has a flying experience of over 2800 hours. In 2003, she took her first solo flight in a HAL HPT-32 Deepak. Following this, Dhami was promoted to Flight Lieutenant in 2005 and became a Squadron Leader in 2009.

In December 2016, Dhami was promoted as a Wing Commander. She then became the first woman officer in India to be appointed as a Flight Commander in August 2019. She also held the position of flight commander of a Chetak helicopter unit at Hindon Air Force Station in Uttar Pradesh, near Delhi.

With years of experience in flying the IAF choppers, Group Captain Shaliza Dhami is also the first woman flying instructor of the air force and is also the first woman officer to get a permanent commission in the flying branch.

As a qualified Flying Instructor, she has also served as Flight Commander of a Helicopter Unit in the Western sector. Having been commended by the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief on two occasions, the officer is presently posted in the Operations branch of a frontline Command Headquarters.