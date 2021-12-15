Group Captain Varun Singh Passes Away; Union Ministers, Netizens Pour Condolences

Condolences started pouring in after the lone survivor of the IAF helicopter crash, Group Captain Varun Singh passed away on Wednesday after the incident already claimed the lives of 13 people including CDS General Bipin Rawat. Indian Air Force announced the demise of the Group Captain who was initially admitted to the Miltary Hospital at Wellington before being shifted to the Command Hospital in Bengaluru on 9 December. Apart from India’s first CDS his wife Madhulika Rawat, the IAF chopper crash claimed the lives of Defence Adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces.

IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 15, 2021

Condolences pour in for Varun Singh

From Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Home Minister Amit Shah, leaders across the nation and netizens poured in condolences after Group Captain Varun Singh passed away on 15 December. While Shah said that he is “deeply pained” by the Group Captain’s demise, Union Defence Minister hailed Varun Singh as a “true fighter” who fought till his “last breath”. Netizens also expressed grief over Varun Singh’s demise and called him a “braveheart”.

General MM Naravane #COAS & All Ranks of #IndianArmy pay heartfelt condolences on the demise of Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the unfortunate helicopter accident in #Coonoor on 08 Dec 21. https://t.co/fPmsbgn6ot — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 15, 2021

Sad to learn that Group Captain Varun Singh breathed his last after putting up a valiant fight for life. Though badly injured in the chopper crash, he displayed the soldierly spirit of valour and indomitable courage. The nation is grateful to him. My condolences to his family. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 15, 2021

Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2021

Pained beyond words to learn of the demise of IAF pilot, Group Captain Varun Singh. He was a true fighter who fought till his last breath. My thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends. We stand firmly with the family, in this hour of grief. https://t.co/hZrdatjaAA — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 15, 2021

Deeply pained to learn about the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh, who was battling with the injuries after the helicopter accident in Coonoor. May God bless the Brave's soul and give strength to his family. My deepest condolences. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 15, 2021

My heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of Group Captain Varun Singh.



This is a sad moment for the country. We all are with you in this grief. pic.twitter.com/rpBoIcmEe9 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 15, 2021

Very sad to hear the lone survivor of the IAF Chopper crash, braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh Ji has passed away.

I offer my condolences to his family and friends.



ॐ शांति! pic.twitter.com/nQpMyiGeNy — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 15, 2021

Deeply disturbed on hearing the sad news that Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the tragic helicopter crash near Coonoor, is no more. His valour and commitment shall serve as inspiration for all and he will be living in our minds forever. pic.twitter.com/YBTVNVcEf4 — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 15, 2021

He kept the battle on for days even as all of us prayed he comes back from the doors of death.



But unfortunately, we have lost Group Captain Varun Singh today.



May God grant him Sadgati and his family the strength and courage to bear this grief. pic.twitter.com/ywk3VzLqRl — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) December 15, 2021

I am pained to learn of the demise of Group Captain Varun Singh. An exemplary officer, he served the country with great valour.



My deepest condolences to his family and friends.@IAF_MCC — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 15, 2021

Pained to hear about the demise of Group Captain Varun Singh.



The entire nation will always remember your invaluable service. I salute your valour and offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved family. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 15, 2021

Pained to know about the demise of Group Captain #VarunSingh who was battling with injuries after Coonoor Helicopter accident.

My deepest condolences to his family.

ॐ शान्ति — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) December 15, 2021

We are extremely saddened by the demise of brave-heart Group Captain Varun Singh.



Our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.



A billion salutes to this brave son of Bharat Mata.



May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/rH4QLTLKRO — Congress (@INCIndia) December 15, 2021

The lone survivor of the IAF Chopper crash, Group Captain Varun Singh Ji succumbed to his injuries.



The whole nation was unitedly praying for a miracle which didn't happen.



I offer my condolences to his family and to the People of India.



ॐ शांति! pic.twitter.com/ip43Pfd4pT — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) December 15, 2021

Varun Singh's demise came just days after Rajnath Singh on 9 December briefed both houses of the parliament on the IAF helicopter crash that claimed 13 lives. The Union Defence Minister informed that Sulur Air Base Air Traffic Control lost contact with the Mi-17 V5 Helicopter at about 12.08 pm barely a few minutes before its scheduled landing at Wellington where the CDS was going to interact with the student officers. He also revealed that the IAF had ordered a tri-services enquiry headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh who is serving as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command.

(IMAGE: ANI)

