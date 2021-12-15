Last Updated:

Group Captain Varun Singh Passes Away; Union Ministers, Netizens Pour Condolences

Union Ministers, political leaders, and netizens condoled the demise of the lone survivor of the IAF helicopter crash, Group Captain Varun Singh on Wednesday

Group Captain Varun Singh

Condolences started pouring in after the lone survivor of the IAF helicopter crash, Group Captain Varun Singh passed away on Wednesday after the incident already claimed the lives of 13 people including CDS General Bipin Rawat. Indian Air Force announced the demise of the Group Captain who was initially admitted to the Miltary Hospital at Wellington before being shifted to the Command Hospital in Bengaluru on 9 December. Apart from India’s first CDS his wife Madhulika Rawat, the IAF chopper crash claimed the lives of Defence Adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces.

Condolences pour in for Varun Singh

From Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Home Minister Amit Shah, leaders across the nation and netizens poured in condolences after Group Captain Varun Singh passed away on 15 December. While Shah said that he is “deeply pained” by the Group Captain’s demise, Union Defence Minister hailed Varun Singh as a “true fighter” who fought till his “last breath”. Netizens also expressed grief over Varun Singh’s demise and called him a “braveheart”.

Varun Singh's demise came just days after Rajnath Singh on 9 December briefed both houses of the parliament on the IAF helicopter crash that claimed 13 lives. The Union Defence Minister informed that Sulur Air Base Air Traffic Control lost contact with the Mi-17 V5 Helicopter at about 12.08 pm barely a few minutes before its scheduled landing at Wellington where the CDS was going to interact with the student officers. He also revealed that the IAF had ordered a tri-services enquiry headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh who is serving as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command. 

