Group Captain Varun Singh's Final Journey: Nation Pays Last Respects To Braveheart

The nation pays tribute to IAF Group Captain Varun Singh as his final journey begins and his mortal remains are being taken from his residence to a crematorium in Bairagarh. His final rites will be performed with full military honours in Bhopal. Meanwhile, people gathered in numbers can be seen showering flowers for paying their respects to the late officer.

Earlier on Thursday, the mortal remains of Varun Singh arrived in Bhopal after he succumbed to his injuries at the Command Hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with many other leaders and paid their tributes to the late IAF officer at the airport. His family members were also present there. Later, Singh's body in a tricolour-wrapped coffin reached the Inner Court Apartment in Bhopal's Suncity, where his family resides.

The last rites are said to be performed around 11 AM on Friday with the full state and military honour.

Lone Survivor of Tamil Nadu IAF chopper crash succumbed to injuries

The tragic accident, the IAF chopper crash which claimed the lives of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 12 others has shaken the entire nation. Group captain Varun Singh who also was accompanying Rawat on the chopper was the sole survivor from the crash and was admitted to the Command Hospital in Bengaluru.

However, the Group Captain after struggling for almost a week succumbed to his injury in the afternoon on Wednesday while he was on life support. Earlier he was undergoing treatment at the Military Hospital in Wellington and was later shifted to the Air Force Command Hospital in Bengaluru. His mortal remains were also lifted to Bhopal on Thursday where he was paid tribute by Madhya Pradesh CM and other officials and public representatives.



