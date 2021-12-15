Group Captain Varun Singh's Letter To Schoolchildren Has A Message Of Inspiration For All

In a tragic development, Indian Air Force Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the fatal helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other military personnel in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor has passed away. Amid the tragic update, Captain's letter to schoolchildren has come to light where he has shared an inspiring message. He had advised schoolchildren to never lose hope in the letter that he wrote after being awarded the Shaurya Chakra in the year 2020.

Group Captain Varun Singh's letter to schoolchildren:

"If I am able to inspire even one child to believe him/her in himself/herself I would have achieved my objective of writing to you," Group Captain Varun Singh said.

Read Group Captain Varun Singh's letter for schoolchildren

In his letter, the IAF officer wrote about his time as a student. He revealed that he was an average student academically and athletically but, went on to score in the first division in his class 12 board exams. He was always passionate about aeroplanes and aviation, he informed.

Captain Varun Singh fought till his last breath

Group Captain Varun Singh was the lone survivor in the IAF helicopter crash that claimed the life of CDS General Bipin Rawat and 11 others in uniform. Initially admitted to the Military Hospital at Wellington after sustaining severe injuries, he was shifted to the Command Hospital in Bengaluru on December 9. General Bipin Rawat's wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel also lost their lives in the IAF helicopter crash.

'Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism,' tweeted PM Modi. Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted expressing pain over the tragic update.

IAF helicopter crash

On December 9, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed both Houses of Parliament on the IAF helicopter crash that took place a day earlier. He explained that Sulur Air Base Air Traffic Control lost contact with the Mi-17 V5 Helicopter at about 12.08 pm barely a few minutes before its scheduled landing at Wellington where the CDS was going to interact with the student officers. He also revealed that the IAF had ordered a tri-services enquiry headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh who is serving as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command.