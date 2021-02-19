Group Of Eminent Citizens Back Disha Ravi's Arrest; Slams Attempts To Demoralise Police

Amid considerable outrage over activist Disha Ravi's arrest in connection with the toolkit case, the Delhi Police has found support from a group of eminent citizens. In a representation sent to President Ram Nath Kovind, a forum of concerned citizens consisting of retired judicial and law enforcement officials slammed the "unsubstantiated allegations" on social media pertaining to Disha's arrest. Advocating strict action against attempt to incite violence, they referring to late ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi's controversial statement which allegedly led to the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.

The memorandum stated, "She has been arrested for being member of a group of conspirators that prepared a toolkit that contains a document, meant for circulation among a few people to guide them on following various media houses, established fact-checkers and NGOs and other groups to defame India in international forum and incite anti-social and anti-national acts by using some farmer groups protesting on the outskirts of Delhi". Throwing its weight behind the passage of the farm laws by the Centre, this group accused "vested interests" of seeking to hide their "anti-national activities" in the garb of questioning the arrest. Moreover, it alleged that the attempts to demoralise the Delhi Police sought to divert the course of the investigation.

Toolkit row

On February 3, Greta Thunberg stirred a row by posting a toolkit for people to help in the agitation against the farm laws. The 6-page document titled 'Ask India Why' consisted of detailed instructions to target the Indian government and a few Indian corporate enterprises, in the garb of the farmers' protest. After the tweet and its contents were highlighted by Republic Media Network, the environmental activist deleted it and posted an updated version of the document which is a toned-down version of the original one. However, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against the authors of the toolkit under Sections 120, 124A, 153, and 153A of the Indian Penal Code.

In connection with this, Disha Ravi was arrested by the Delhi Police on February 13 and was remanded to police custody for 5 days after being produced in front of a magistrate on Sunday. Addressing a press briefing on Monday, Delhi Police Cyber Cell Joint CP Prem Nath revealed that the "action plan" outlined in the toolkit was carried out in Delhi on January 26 resulting in 510 police personnel getting injured. Moreover, he alleged that Shantanu Muluk, Nikita Jacob and Disha Ravi are the creators of the toolkit. He also mentioned that the "action plan" in the toolkit document was executed in a "copycat manner" on January 26 resulting in violence. After the expiry of her police custody, Disha was sent to judicial custody for three days.

