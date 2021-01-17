Group Of Ex-civil Servants Question Transparency Of PM-CARES Fund, Write Letter To PM Modi

A group of civil servants on Saturday wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning the transparency of the PM-CARES Fund. They said it is necessary that, for reasons of probity and adherence to standards of public accountability, the financial details of receipts and expenditures be made available in order to avoid doubts of wrongdoing.

An open letter signed by 100 former civil servants

The letter has been signed by 100 former civil servants including former IAS officers Anita Agnihotri, S P Ambrose, Sharad Behar, Sajjad Hassan, Harsh Mander, P Joy Oommen, Aruna Roy, former diplomats Madhu Bhaduri, K P Fabian, Deb Mukharji, Sujatha Singh, and former IPS officers A S Dulat, P G J Nampoothiri, and Julio Ribeiro among others.

"We have been keenly following the ongoing debate about the Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations, or 'PM-CARES'. Both the purpose for which it has been created as well as the way it has been administered have left a number of questions unanswered," they said in the letter.

"It is essential that the position and stature of the Prime Minister are kept intact by ensuring total transparency in all dealings the Prime Minister is associated with," they added.

The Opposition has also been relentlessly attacking the PM CARES fund questioning its transparency and demanding that it should be merged with the PM National Relief Fund. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi had lashed out at the Centre last year after the PMO had turned down an RTI request concerning the PM CARES fund.

Meanwhile, On January 7, PM-CARES Fund trust allocated Rs 201,58 crores for the installation of an additional 162 dedicated Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Medical Oxygen Generation Plant inside public health facilities in the country.

PM-CARES was set up by Centre on March 28, 2020. PM Modi is the Chairman of the trust while the Defence Minister, Home Minister, and Finance Minister are the other members. All citizens including individuals, corporates, and organizations can contribute to this fund to augment the relief efforts in the wake of the novel Coronavirus crisis. One can donate via bank transfer, UPI, Debit, and Credit Cards, and Internet banking.

