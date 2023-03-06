Group Of Women Bikers Allegedly Harassed By Man & Son In Bengaluru; Complaint Lodged

A group of women bikers have accused a man and his father of harassing them at the Nice road near Bannerghatta toll in Gootigere in Karnataka's Bengaluru. According to Sharon Samuels, she and her friends were riding bikes and had stopped on the roadside near Bannerghatta toll in Bengaluru to drink water. Samuel alleged that during this, the female bikers were harassed by the accused who claimed that they owned the land on which the female bikers had stopped. The accused have been identified as Manjunath and Hanumantappa.

In the video shared by one of the riders, a man can be seen on the other side of the road telling the female bikers to go away. Within a few seconds, another man who is reportedly the son of the former appears and is seen crossing the road. "It is my property. You are not supposed to be standing here. What are you doing here? I am an advocate," the man tells the female riders, according to the video.

To this, one of the riders asks, "Sir, we can't drink water?". The man then says, "No, you can't drink water. You go in front, you go to the toll there." The female bikers then asked what their mistake was, and to this, he said, "It is my property". "We are standing on the road," the rider said. Further in the video, the man tells them to leave the place and he also snatches the bike's key from one of the female bikers and walks into his house.

Samuel who is a medical practitioner lodged a complaint with the Konanakunte police station. Speaking to the reporters about the incident, she said, "We were standing on the road and his son walks by... he suddenly came. I have shared this video where he suddenly starts behaving very weirdly… He twisted my friend’s hand and took the keys and walked away… Every 5 seconds he told us 'I am an advocate'... Police are telling us that they will investigate." Notably, an FIR has been lodged and an investigation is underway.