Groups Connected At International Level Trying To Disturb Peace In J&K: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Thursday that various groups connected at the international level are trying to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory. He stated this while addressing the cops during a passing out the parade of Fire Fighters at Sher-I-Kashmir Police Academy, Udhampur. LG Manoj Sinha said that new generation warfare social media as a potent weapon has got into the hands of some people. Various groups are connected, not at the national level only, but at the international level are trying to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir. This needs to be monitored thoroughly. Forces are working on this.

He added, “Force has made a sacrifice; parents lost children which is a grave violation of human rights. We will fight terrorism jointly and those involved will be acted upon strictly. Apart from ending terrorism, J&K Police’s responsibility is to win the confidence of people; forces are working on this".

LG Manoj Sinha on fake news circulation

Manoj Sinha further said that there had been several incidents when elements from outside the country tried to provoke people by spreading fake news in Jammu and Kashmir, and police took cognisance of several incidents, including a letter claimed to be issued by Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani in July 2020 calling for the shutdown but turns out to be a plot of Pakistan. As per the family sources of SAS Geelani, the letter is fake and not issued by him. This was published in Pakistan. Police are taking action against those circulating it through different social media platforms to instigate violence and create law and order problems.

As per the family sources of SAS Geelani the letter is fake and not issued by him. This is published from Pakistan. Police is taking action against those who are circulating it through different social media platforms to instigate violence and create L&O problems. @JmuKmrPolice pic.twitter.com/BafD7D8usq — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 7, 2020

'J&K govt working hard to safeguard tribals'

On September 14, LG Manoj Sinha guaranteed that all individuals who are qualified beneficiaries under the 'Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Rights) Act' (aka Forest Rights Act, 2006) will be provided with their rights. According to an official statement, the Jammu and Kashmir administration gave individual and community rights certificates to qualified recipients of the Gujjar Bakerwal and Gaddi Sippi community members on Monday under the Forest Rights Act, 2006. This decision, authorities informed, was taken with the purpose of moving into a new age of empowerment and economic success for the disadvantaged tribal communities of Jammu and Kashmir.

Image: ANI