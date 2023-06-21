GRSE To Produce 'Made-in-India' Waterjets, Enhancing India’s Maritime Capabilities

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers will soon produce ‘Made-in-India’ waterjets, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kongsberg Maritime (KM) on Monday, June 19. The MoU, which took place in the presence of Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani, Chief of Materiel for the Indian Navy, was signed by P R Hari, Chairman and Managing Director of GRSE, and Ottar Ristesund, Senior Vice President of Sales, Propulsion and Engines at Kongsberg Maritime (KM).

3 things you need to know

Waterjet Propulsion Systems have significant market potential in the upcoming years due to their extensive utilisation on Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard ships.

The collaboration between GRSE and Kongsberg Maritime (KM) is expected to capitalise on this opportunity; the water jets would have a capacity of up to 3.5 MW.

The Indian Navy's existing vessels equipped with water jet propulsion include the Car Nicobar class fast attack craft, followed by the newer Arnala class Anti-submarine warfare and shallow water craft.

Advantages of water jet propulsion

High-speed and manoeuvrability are key advantages of waterjets over conventional propellers. The accelerated flow of water generates a propelling force that enables vessels to achieve faster speeds, making waterjets suitable for high-speed naval operations. Waterjets offer exceptional manoeuvrability at all speeds. The ability to redirect the flow of water allows for precise and rapid changes in direction, facilitating the navigation of tight spaces, execution of evasive manoeuvres, and engagement in close-quarters combat, thereby enhancing the capabilities of warships.

Waterjets are particularly beneficial for warships that need to operate in shallow waters near coastal areas or regions with navigational restrictions. The absence of submerged propellers reduces the risk of damage to the propulsion system and allows warships to access areas that may be inaccessible to vessels with conventional propellers. Waterjets enable a significant reduction in ship draft, allowing warships to operate in shallow waters. This increased operational flexibility is especially valuable for littoral or riverine operations where access to shallow waters is necessary. The flush-mounted inlet channel and the absence of external propellers in waterjet propulsion systems reduce the vulnerability of the propulsion system to damage from underwater obstacles, such as mines or submerged debris. This design feature enhances the survivability of warships in combat scenarios.

Compared to conventional propellers, waterjets produce lower levels of noise (generate less vibrations) than conventional propellers, which greatly reduces the warship’s acoustic or sound signature. The reduced noise emissions make it more difficult for enemy vessels or submarines to detect the warship, enhancing its stealth capabilities and reducing the risk of detection by enemy sonar systems.

From Warships to Weapons: Moving towards Atmanirbharta

GRSE's signing of the previous MoU with Rolls Royce for the collaborative production of high-speed Marine Diesel Engines is a significant stride towards self-reliance. In addition, the recent contract worth approximately Rs 250 crore, entered into by the shipyard with the Indian Navy, to manufacture and deliver 30 MM Naval Surface Guns, represents a crucial step in this direction.