'Grudge Against PM Modi': Kisan Neta On BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait's 'burn Crop' Remark

Kisan Neta Chaudhary Ram Kumar Walia on Friday condemned BKU leader Rakesh Tikait's threat of burning the crops to escalate the farmers’ agitation. Walia said the agitation has not remained a farmers agitation anymore but has taken a political turn with Tikait flaring the agitation simply to quench his grudge against PM Modi and the BJP. Speaking with Republic Media Network, Walia said the government has only given an extra option through these laws and not harmed the previous system of agriculture, so those wanting to go as per the previous system are free to do so.

"I feel now that this agitation is not about bill withdrawal anymore, now they are only flaring their grudge against PM Modi and BJP. The way he is giving statements that he will go to Bengal and will work against the BJP, this cannot be said by a Kisan Neta. Secondly, he said farmers will burn their crops. A farmer toils hard to cultivate his crop and looks after the crops throughout, so why would he burn his crop? There is an issue and the government is ready to talk on the issue. And through the Agriculture Laws, Government has only given you an extra option, it has not removed any previous system. If you do not agree to these laws then you go as per the previous system which is still in existence. Despite that the government is asking you to come and talk," Chaudhary Walia said.

'Farmers will burn the crops': Rakesh Tikait

Chaudhary Walia's statement comes after Rakesh Tikait during a public address on Thursday said that farmers will burn the crops if asked to end the agitation while adding that burning crop once will let the farmers live for 20 years. Tikait also warned the government saying that it shouldn't be under the impression that farmers will be scared.

"Agar Sarkar ne zyada bakwas kari toh Kisan apni khadi fasal me aag lagvayega. Ek fasal ki kurbani denge toh Kisan 20 saal tak zinda rahega," Tikait said.

He said, "Farmers are camping in Delhi for the past 3 months. The government thought farmers would return within 2 months. We'll not return. We'll reap our crops & march towards Kolkata. Be ready to stay away from your home for a month to go to Kolkata," Tikait said.

Speaking further on Tikait's threat, Walia asked that he wants to know what is the agitation for when the government is ready to hold back the laws and affirmed on holding deliberations.

Walia also criticised the attempts of Railway blockade and road blockade saying that the agitation farm unions are only hampering the life of common citizens. He urged Rakesh Tikait not to switch from being a farmers' leader to political leader.

"I request you, you are a farmers' leader, do not become a politician. You can talk about farmers but you are talking like an opposition leader which is not right," he said.

Rakesh Tikait had called for tractor rally on Republic Day despite several requests to refrain from holding one. After the nation witnessed the unfortunate Republic Day violence injuring over 500 Police personnel, Rakesh Tikait pulled back saying those involved in vandalism and violence cannot be farmers. Thereafter, in a U-turn, Tikait demanded the release of those arrested in the Republic Day violence in order to resume talks with the government.

Speaking on Tikait's incitement to farmers, Walia said, "Tikait is creating an atmosphere which will lead to a clash of Government or the Police with the protestors. One shouldn't let this situation arise. You are agitating, do it in a peaceful manner nobody is stopping you. But if you block roads, railways and burn crops what sort of agitation is this? Please clarify your stand."

