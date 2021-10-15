Last Updated:

Gruesome Killing Near Singhu Border, Body Found With Limbs Chopped; FIR Filed

In a gut-wrenching incident, a man has been brutally killed in Haryana, close to Haryana's Singhu Kundli border; FIR filed.

In a gut-wrenching incident, a young man has been brutally killed in Haryana, close to the Singhu Kundli border. According to the police, the body of the 35-year-old youth was found hanging by 'a barricade near farmers' protest site' on Friday morning.

The gruesome visuals of the barbaric act indicate that the man was attacked with sharp weapons and one of his hands was chopped off. The body was later taken for a postmortem to a nearby civil hospital by the police.

Police lodge FIR

Meanwhile, the police have swung into action and lodged an FIR against an unknown person. Giving out details about the incident, DSP Hansraj informed that the body was found hanging at 5 am on Friday. Hansraj added that as of now, the police have no information about who is responsible. In addition, he also informed that viral clips and videos of the murder will likely be probed. 

As per the FIR accessed by Republic Media Network, the victim has been identified as Lakhbir Singh, who worked as a labourer. Singh was a resident of the Cheema Khurd village in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab. The FIR also mentions that the victim's body was found hanging by a barricade. 

Man killed at Singhu border; BJP accuses Rakesh Tikait, protestors

After the incident, BJP leader and the party's IT Cell chief Amit Malviya hit out at BKU's Rakesh Tikait. Malviya alleged that anarchy is taking place under the garb of protests. In addition, he also called out at Rakesh Tikait for justifying mob lynching at Lakhimpur. Apart from this, the BJP IT Cell chief has also named Yogendra Yadav and slammed him for keeping mum. 

