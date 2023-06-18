Gruha Jyoti: Karnataka Sees 55,000 Registrations On Day 1 For Scheme To Avail 200 Units Free Power

The first day of registration for 'Gruha Jyoti' scheme providing up to 200 units of free electricity to all residential households in Karnataka saw 55,000 registration on Sunday by 6 pm, the Electricity Department said.

'Gruha Jyoti' scheme is one of the five poll guarantees of the ruling Congress in the state. Registrations for the scheme is done on the Seva Sindhu government portal under a special custom-made page (https:evasindhugs.karnataka.gov.in), the department said in a statement.

"The e-governance department has made the registration process very simple. The consumers have to enter the customer ID of the electricity bill, their Aadhar number, and mobile number," the statement read.

The registration simultaneously started at Karnataka One, Grama One and Bengaluru One centres across the state, the department said. It added that there was a good response from the consumers to register for the scheme.

"Despite being Sunday, officials of all electricity supply companies (ESCOMs) were in the field supervising the registration process and made it hassle-free," the department said.

The Energy Department clarified that no documents or records were needed for registering to the Gruha Jyothi scheme and the consumers can avail it by using their own mobile phone, laptop or from any internet café.

For more information, consumers can approach the nearest electricity office or call the 24x7 helpline number 1912, the department said.