Gruha Lakshmi Scheme: Half A Dozen Fake Apps Emerge On Google Play Store

The Gruha Lakshmi scheme is yet to be officially implemented in Karnataka. In the meantime, several fake apps have emerged in the name of this scheme on Google Play Store. The public needs to be very careful about this as linking bank accounts can result in siphoning of beneficiaries' money instantly.

If these fake apps are downloaded by the beneficiary unknowingly, their accounts could be hacked by cybercriminals. To avail of the benefit of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, bank account details have to be provided mainly. Thus, bank accounts are the first target for criminals who have created many fake apps on Play Store.

Half a dozen fake apps on Play Store

The Karnataka government is yet to invite applications for the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme. Following this, the menace of fake apps on the Play Store has increased. Five to six fake apps in the name of Gruha Lakshmi have been created. The fake apps are similar to the government portals where online registrations take place. Thus, a lot of caution needs to be exercised before downloading any app.

Meanwhile, the government is yet to launch an app even though a proposal and talks were going on that an app can make registrations easier for the beneficiaries as it can happen at the tip of their fingers.

Meanwhile, Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar speaking to the media in Belagavi said that "We are yet to launch an app for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. It has been brought to my notice that many fake apps are being circulated on the Play Store. Have instructed the concerned officials to take action in this regard."

Febin James an ethical hacker speaking to Republic said that "such apps are developed by fraudsters to make a quick buck and they plant a bug which would send them back end details of the account holder once the number is entered, making it easier to find out how much money is in the account. Whenever there are deposits made, hackers will be notified of it and can easily siphon off money."

He also added that "the best possible solution to avoid such applications would be to verify who the developer is as policies of the Play Store makes it very clear that the developer and date of origin are mentioned apart from which reviews too would help new customers whether to download the application or not."

Lingamma a beneficiary speaking to Republic said that "I instructed my son to download the app but haven't been able to register as we are facing glitches after entry of name and basic details. Noticing that there was a problem my son uninstalled the application and we have decided to register ourselves through an online mode.

The government of Karnataka plans to simplify the process of registration for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme by making it online but such attempts by fraudsters are creating hurdles for the administration.

What is Gruha Lakshmi Scheme?

Under the scheme, eligible women will get Rs 2,000 cash per month. This has been done to provide financial assistance to the women heads of the family.

Status of Gruha Lakshmi scheme

So far, the government has not initiated the process of applying. Women and Child Development Department officials have clarified that the registration process is not going on on any government website. The scheme should come into force on or after August 15 as mentioned by the government.