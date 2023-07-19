Gruha Lakshmi Scheme To Be Launched In K'taka, Rs 2000/month To Female Head Of House

One of the promises made by the Congress party in the Karnataka elections was to give Rs 2,000 per month to the woman owner of the house. The 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme will be launched on Wednesday and with that, the fourth guarantee will be implemented.

During the Karnataka elections, the Congress party had presented five guarantees in its manifesto, and one of them, the Shakti Scheme, has already been implemented. As part of the Annabhagya scheme, instead of receiving excess rice, money is being directly credited to the beneficiaries accounts. The registration for the Grihajyothi scheme has exceeded one crore. The Gruha Lakshmi scheme is scheduled to come into effect on Wednesday. The launch of the 'Yuvanidhi' scheme, however, will be slightly delayed. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the project at 5 pm in the banquet hall of Vidhan Soudha.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minsiter D.K. Shivakumar will hand over the sanction letter to the beneficiaries. Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar will release the logo and poster of the scheme. MLA Rizwan Arshad will preside; Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti and Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader will be present.

Gruha Lakshmi scheme

Registration for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme will begin on Wednesday. The money will be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on August 15. The beneficiary of the scheme will be the owner of the house on the ration card. Their bank account should be linked to Aadhaar. Her husband's Aadhar card should be given. The scheme will not be applicable to wives of GST and income taxpayers. Registration is allowed at Bapuji Seva Kendra in Bangalore One, Karnataka One, Village One and Gram Panchayats.

The government has initiated a door-to-door registration process, where appointed representatives will visit households to register individuals. In a video conference, Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar provided instructions to the Deputy Commissioners regarding the implementation of this scheme. Some key instructions included the deployment of government officers/staff to supervise the Grihalakshmi registration centres, ensuring the presence of police at the centres to manage crowds, providing battery backup and well-maintained printers to avoid disruptions during power outages, setting up help desks in every taluk, obtaining a list of representatives of the people from the district in-charge minister for registration and training, and uploading the details of nodal officers on the e-governance department's link.

Beware of fake Gruha Lakshmi apps warns Minister

Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar speaking to Republic said, "Fake applications related to the Gruha Lakshmi scheme are being circulated on social media and the public should be careful. No applications or forms have been released so far in connection with the scheme. Registration should be done only with people's representatives in Bengaluru One, Karnataka One, Grama One, Bapuji Seva Kendras."

How to register for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme?

Date, time, and place of registration will be communicated through an SMS to the woman's mobile number registered on the ration card.

Registration will be conducted by people's representatives who will visit households.

For any issues, contact 1902 or send an SMS with the ration card number to 8147500500.

If unable to attend the scheduled time, visit between 5-7 pm on a subsequent date.

Registration is possible with a bank other than the one linked with Aadhaar.

A sanction letter will be issued upon registration.

Registering with people's representatives may cause a delay in receiving the sanction letter.

Mandamma, a potential beneficiary of the scheme, speaking to Republic said, "This is beneficial for us women as we struggle hard to make ends meet. As heads of the family, we have a lot of responsibility and then we need to run the family, Rs 2000 will help us meet our expenses and we hope that it is implemented without any delay."

The government will have to estimate the cost of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme annually depending on the number of beneficiaries as registrations open on Wednesday.