The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

GSAT-30 Satellite To Be Launched On January 17 Using Ariane-5 Launch Vehicle

General News

The ISRO and the European Space Agency Arianespace will start their space missions for the year 2020 with GSAT-30, which derives its heritage from INSAT series.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
GSAT-30

Communication satellite GSAT-30 is set to be launched on January 17 by Ariane 5 rocket from French Guiana at 2.35 am IST. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the European Space Agency Arianespace will start their space missions for the year 2020 with GSAT-30, which is an operational communication satellite for DTH, Television uplink and VSAT services.

ISRO said that the satellite is configured on enhanced I-3K Bus structure to provide communication services from Geostationary orbit in C and Ku bands. It derives its heritage from ISRO’s earlier INSAT/GSAT satellite series, one of the largest domestic communication systems in the Indo-Pacific Region.

Read: Comparison Between Images From ISRO's Cartosat-3 With Other Satellites; See Pictures

Replacement to INSAT-4A

GSAT-30 will serve as a replacement to INSAT-4A with enhanced coverage and has a mission life of more than 15 years. The satellite, with lift-off weight of 3357 kg and 6 kW spacecraft power, will provide Indian mainland and islands coverage in Ku-band and extended coverage in C-band covering Gulf countries, a large number of Asian countries and Australia.

The satellite will be extensively used for supporting VSAT networks, Television uplinking and Teleport Services, Digital Satellite News Gathering (DSNG), DTH-television services, cellular backhaul connectivity and many such applications.

Read: NASA Satellite Shows Smoke From Australian Wildfires Has Now Reached South America

Last month, ISRO successfully launched RISAT-2BR1,  an earth observation satellite, and nine other commercial satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C48 was used to launch RISAT-2BR1 and the commercial satellites of Israel, Italy, Japan and USA. 

Around 16 minutes and 23 seconds after lift-off, RISAT-2BR1 was injected into an orbit of 576 km at an inclination of 37 degrees to the equator. It is a radar imaging earth observation satellite weighing about 628 kg with a mission life of 5 years and aimed at providing services in the field of Agriculture, Forestry and Disaster Management.

Read: China Successfully Launches Its Heaviest Communications Satellite On New Powerful Rocket

Read: China, Brazil Launch Jointly Developed Satellite To Monitor Amazon Rainforest

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SC ADJOURNS 'RIGHT TO PRAY' HEARING
AAP SKIPS OPPOSITION MEET
SENA BACKS COAS AMID CONG INSULT
BJP DISCUSSES DELHI CANDIDATES
JAMIA STUDENTS PROTEST AGAINST VC
IRAN AGREES DE-ESCALATION