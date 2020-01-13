GSAT-30 Satellite To Be Launched On January 17 Using Ariane-5 Launch Vehicle

Communication satellite GSAT-30 is set to be launched on January 17 by Ariane 5 rocket from French Guiana at 2.35 am IST. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the European Space Agency Arianespace will start their space missions for the year 2020 with GSAT-30, which is an operational communication satellite for DTH, Television uplink and VSAT services.

Launch of communication satellite, #GSAT30 onboard Ariane-5 launch vehicle from Kourou launch base in French Guiana is scheduled at 0235 Hrs of January 17, 2020 (IST). Read more at https://t.co/i8319iiG0x pic.twitter.com/dSsYU9shAV — ISRO (@isro) January 13, 2020

ISRO said that the satellite is configured on enhanced I-3K Bus structure to provide communication services from Geostationary orbit in C and Ku bands. It derives its heritage from ISRO’s earlier INSAT/GSAT satellite series, one of the largest domestic communication systems in the Indo-Pacific Region.

Replacement to INSAT-4A

GSAT-30 will serve as a replacement to INSAT-4A with enhanced coverage and has a mission life of more than 15 years. The satellite, with lift-off weight of 3357 kg and 6 kW spacecraft power, will provide Indian mainland and islands coverage in Ku-band and extended coverage in C-band covering Gulf countries, a large number of Asian countries and Australia.

The satellite will be extensively used for supporting VSAT networks, Television uplinking and Teleport Services, Digital Satellite News Gathering (DSNG), DTH-television services, cellular backhaul connectivity and many such applications.

Last month, ISRO successfully launched RISAT-2BR1, an earth observation satellite, and nine other commercial satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C48 was used to launch RISAT-2BR1 and the commercial satellites of Israel, Italy, Japan and USA.

Around 16 minutes and 23 seconds after lift-off, RISAT-2BR1 was injected into an orbit of 576 km at an inclination of 37 degrees to the equator. It is a radar imaging earth observation satellite weighing about 628 kg with a mission life of 5 years and aimed at providing services in the field of Agriculture, Forestry and Disaster Management.

