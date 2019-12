After the GST Council meeting headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on December 18, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, a strident critic of the Centre’s policies said that the central Government has a very strange set of priorities, when there are other issues pertaining to GST are still to be addressed.

At the council, meeting members concluded that tax on state-run lotteries and state-authorised lotteries would attract a uniform rate of 28 per cent.