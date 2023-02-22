In the latest update on the Bhima Koregaon case, Republic TV on Wednesday, February 22 accessed an affidavit filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a bail plea filed by Elgaar Parishad Gautam Navlakha in the Bombay High Court. NIA in the affidavit has mentioned that Gautam Navlakha was introduced to a Pakistan Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) General for his recruitment by Ghulam Nabi Fai, an ISI agent held in the US. This showed his “nexus and complicity” with ISI and its agent, said the NIA.

'Navlakha visited USA thrice to address 'Kashmiri American Council' conference': NIA

In the affidavit, NIA mentioned that the documents seized from Gautam Navlakha connected to the formation of the CPI(M) indicating his deep involvement in the activities of the banned outfit. The Affidavit further mentioned that Gautam Navlakha had visited the USA thrice to address the 'Kashmiri American Council' conference organised by Ghulam Nabi Fai, who was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in July 2011 for accepting funds from ISI and Pakistan government.

Navlakha had written a letter to the Judge of the US court trying the case for clemency (granting pardon). NIA said that Navlakha is trying to portray his criminal activities as work for Human Rights but the fact remains that there should be a clear distinction between preaching and committing offence itself.

The agency also stated that Navlakha has "deep links with CPI (Maoist) and he espouses Maoist ideology and anti-government utterances through his various lectures and videos.”

Further, the NIA alleged that Navlakha was assigned tasks such as uniting intellectuals against government forces and recruitment of cadres for guerrilla activities of CPI (Maoist). "He was not merely supporting a banned terror organisation but had an active role in furthering CPI (Maoist) activities,” NIA said.

Bhima Koregaon case

The case against Navlakha and other arrested accused pertains to the Elgaar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017. The police claimed that Navlakha's alleged inflammatory speeches triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in the Pune district. Police had alleged that the event in 2017 was funded by Maoists.

In November last year, Navlakha was released from Taloja Central Jail on November 24 and was placed under “house arrest” following the Supreme Court’s order. He was shifted to a community hall space in a building in Navi Mumbai, which will be “home” for a month for him and his partner, Sahba Husain. The Supreme Court had directed that he be placed under house arrest for an interim period.