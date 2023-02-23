Gucci Slippers Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh And Jeans Worth Rs 80k Recovered From Sukesh's Jail Cell

The incarcerated conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's Mandoli Jail cell was raided by the authorities of Delhi police on Thursday which left him weeping.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar sobs during raid in Mandoli Jail

Republic TV accessed the exclusive CCTV footage in which Jailor Deepak Sharma and Jaisingh can be seen entering the prison cell with the CRPF personnel. In the undated video, Chandrasekhar can be seen standing quietly on one side of the room while officials carried out the raid and searched his personal stuff. The officials also searched him, his bathroom and the top shelves of the jail

According to the reports, the police team recovered luxury items like Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakh and two jeans worth Rs 80 thousand. The items recovered have been sized by the police. As soon as the team left his prison, the conman broke down and was crying bitterly covering his face as he was seen wiping his tears.

The Jail authorities keep carrying routine checks to ensure inmates don't carry any illegal weapons or things. However, the police are now probing how Sukesh Chandrasekhar was able to manage to get luxurious stuff inside the jail and if there is an involvement of any official from jail authorities.

Earlier this week, Sukesh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in another case of extortion and money laundering linked to duping ex-Ranbaxy promoter Malvinder Singh’s wife Japna Singh of Rs 3.5 crore and was sent to a nine-day ED remand. According to the remand copy of ED, Japna who is a resident of Delhi’s Rajokri got a call from Chandrashekhar who identified himself as Vinod Raj Gopalan and said that the law secretary wants to talk to her.