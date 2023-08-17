Guess The Price Of This 'Tamatar Bhajiya' Sold In Gujarat's Surat

Tomato fritters or 'bhajiya' are the most famous monsoon snack in Gujarat, as it perfectly captures the sweet and sour taste of ripe tomatoes. Spreading to every corner of the country from Dumas Beach, the spicy and crispy fritters have now become a luxury for Indian households, where people have started thinking of an alternative. But nothing else can replace tomato fritters, seriously.

The unprecedented price hike of tomatoes in the past few months has also made the by-products of the commodity expensive. The price for tomatoes hit an all-time high, selling at Rs 150-200 per kilogram in retail markets across Mumbai and other cities. It has hurt the pockets of people running households, exerting financial strain on their budgets.

Amidst all the events, a video has sparked by buzz, leaving the internet stunned. It shows a roadside stall in Gujarat's Surat where 200 kgs of tomatoes are sold daily. On top of that, one has to pay Rs 400 per kg for 'tomato bhajiya.' Isn't that shocking? A food blogger, named 'foodie_incarnate' on Instagram, reviewed the 'tomato bhajiya' and it has invited a plethora of reactions on the internet where people mentioned how some additions of ingredients to the tomatoes made it even more expensive- from Rs 200 to Rs 400 per kg.

Netizens react to 'tomato bhajiya'

So far the video has been viewed by millions of users, with several reactions in the comment box. A user jokingly wrote, “Tamatar ko coat pant pehnaya aur Rs 200 se Rs 400 ho gaya. (Made tomatoes wear coat and pants and now they cost Rs 400 from Rs 200).” While some users claimed that the dish is also famous in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

“Yeh toh Meerut mein bhi bante hai tamatar ke pakore. (Tomato pakoras are made in Meerut too)," a comment reads. Another user said, "Ye Gujarat he yaha sab ho sakta he. (Anything can happen in Gujarat)." What are your reactions to these expensive fritters, would you like to try them sometime?