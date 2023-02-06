'Guidance For Us': UP DyCM Maurya On RSS Chief's Remark On Caste System

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, a prominent OBC face of the BJP in the state, on Monday said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comment on the caste system in Hindu society is a "guidance for us".

Addressing an event in Mumbai on Sunday, Bhagwat has said everyone is equal in the eyes of God and no caste or sect exists before him.

All these things were created by priests which is wrong, he had said.

"I am a Swayamsevak (volunteer) of the RSS and when our revered Sarsanghchalak (RSS chief) says something, we consider it a 'margdarshan' (guidance) for us," Maurya told PTI in the Parliament House Complex when asked about Bhagwat's remarks.

He, however, refused to make any further comment. "It will be inappropriate for me to make any comment on the remarks of the revered Sarsanghchalak." Opposition leaders, however, targeted the RSS and the ruling BJP, saying Bhagwat’s statement should reflect in action and work culture of his outfit and that of BJP governments.

"Mohan Bhagwat's statement is just a statement. One can relish it when it reflects in your actions and work culture. It's not seen in your work culture. (Centre is) sitting on the caste census," RJD's Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha told PTI, when asked for a reaction to the RSS chief's comment.

He asked Bhagwat to enforce a culture which could end "caste atrocities and inequality" in the country.

"In the sea of inequality, you have made five islands of prosperity. One of the islands is Hindenburg, which is exposing the government a bit. End that," the RJD leader said, apparently demanding that the RSS chief ensure that action is taken against allegations of financial fraud against the Adani Group.

The business giant has rejected all allegations made by the US-based short seller.

Reacting to Bhagwat's remark, Congress MP Digvijay Singh sought to know from the RSS chief which of the Hindu scriptures are "lying" about the existence of cast system.

"He has said the scriptures are lying. We want to ask Mohan Bhagwat which of the scriptures are lying," the Congress leader told PTI when asked for his reaction on the RSS chief's remark.

BJP MP from Rajasthan's Alwar Balak Nath termed Bhagwat’s remark "truth" and alleged it is the Congress which divides people on the lines of caste for political gains.

"He (Bhagwat) has talked about Sanatan. There is no mention of any caste system in Sanatan. People brought in the caste system based on their work," he told PTI when asked for his comment.

Bhagwat’s reflections on Sanatan dharma and the caste system is "absolutely correct", he said.

"It's the Congress which has been pitting people against each other on the lines of castes, creating division in the society, for power politics, taking cue from the Mughals and the British. The BJP has united India," he added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)