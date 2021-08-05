Guidelines On River Centric Urban Planning Circulated To All States, Centre Informs LS

On Thursday, the Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Food Processing Industries, Prahlad Singh Patel, informed the Lok Sabha that the departments of Urban Development, along with State Town and Country Planning, have prepared a blueprint to preserve rivers, water bodies, and flood plains. He said that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) published guidelines related to "River Centric Urban Planning" in May this year. "In the present times, Indian cities are growing at an unprecedented pace, sometimes harming the health of the rivers. The government is implementing several programs for cleaning the rivers with a focus on their rejuvenation and ecological conservation and, health and wellbeing of people dependent on these rivers," read the reply submitted by Patel in Lok Sabha. "Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has prepared these guidelines as per the decision taken in the First Ganga Council Meeting held under the chairmanship of the Hon'ble Prime Minister."

Realising the significance of preserving the flood plains and ensuring planned development in the vicinity of rivers, the minister said that MoHUA had circulated Guidelines on River Centric Urban Planning to all the States/UTs, including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It also mentions that encroachments and diversion of water bodies must not be allowed, and restoration must be promoted to the extent feasible.

Cities should be responsible to rejuvenate their rivers: Centre

Also, the National Mission for Clean Ganga, to mainstream river sensitivity into long-term processes, has urged Urban Local Bodies to incorporate river conservation plans when they prepare their City Master Plans/Development Plans. A guidance document titled "Strategic Guidelines for making river-sensitive Master Plans" has also been developed to help city planners integrate river cleaning into the Master Plans," he added. The minister said that the cities should be responsible for rejuvenating their rivers. It has to be done with the regulatory mindset and development and facilitatory outlook, said Singh.

Clean Ganga Fund was set up in September 2014 with the aim of using the collection for cleaning the Ganges under the Namami Ganges programme. Six of India's heritage sites made it to UNESCO's tentative list in May this year. These sites include Varanasi’s ghats along the Ganges.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image Credit: @prahladspatel/Twitter)