'Guilty Won't Be Spared': Uttarakhand DGP Directs SIT To Probe COVID Test Scam In-depth

Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar on Monday instructed Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Senthil Avoodai Krishna Raj S that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) should investigate the major points that have come up in the RTPCR testing scam in detail. He also assured that those found guilty will not be spared. On Friday, the Uttarakhand Police Department has formed an SIT to look into allegations that false COVID tests were performed during the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.

'Guilty won't be spared": DGP Ashok Kumar

"I've instructed Haridwar SSP that the SIT should investigate in-depth the 5-6 serious points that have come up in the RTPCR testing scam. SIT is investigating labs' 'agreement expiration', along with other issues. Guilty won't be spared," said DGP Ashok Kumar.

Fake COVID testing during Kumbh

Haridwar SSP Krishna Raj has formed an SIT to conduct a quick investigation. The Epidemic Act, the Disaster Management Act, as well as sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy to conduct an offense punishable) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, have been filed against Max Corporate Service and the two other labs. The Kumbh Mela, one of the world's greatest religious gatherings, was hosted by the state from April 1 to 30, with the notified area covering several locations in the Haridwar, Dehradun, and Tehri districts.

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat on Fake COVID test scam

On June 17, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat stated that an investigation has been set up by the state government as the alleged Mahakumbh COVID-19 testing 'scam' escalated in the state. He added that the truth will be out and assured strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

"This matter is from the time before I took charge as CM. As soon as I took charge, I ordered an inquiry into it. The probe is underway, strict action will be taken against those found guilty," said CM Rawat.

Maha Kumbh 2021 & COVID spread

In April, over 2600 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the Haridwar Kumbh Mela area confirming fears that one of the world's largest religious gatherings may contribute further to the rapid rise in coronavirus cases. Many people who took part in the last two royal baths (Shahi Snan) held on the occasion of Somwati Amavasya on April 12 and Mesh Sankranti on April 14 were seen openly violating COVID norms like wearing face masks and social distancing as they crowded to take a dip in the river. With over 200 seers tested COVID positive and many Akhada chiefs succumbing to COVID, PM Modi appealed to saints to cut short Kumbh Mela to aid in the country's battle against COVID-19.

