Guj: 3 Dead Of Electric Shock As Hoarding They Were Removing Touches High Tension Wire

Three staffers of a dining hall in Veraval town in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district died of electrocution on Friday evening after they came in contact with a high tension electric wire while removing a signboard, police said.

Hiralal Rawat (22), Vivek Meena (18) and Mahesh Parmar (20), all employees of Swagat Dining Hall situated on the busy ST road, had gone to the terrace of the two-storey dining hall to remove an old signboard, which was nearly 10 feet long and made of steel rods, said Inspector BD Parmar.

"When they were pulling up the signboard using ropes, the metal structure touched the 11kV high tension electric line passing near the terrace. All three died on the spot. An accidental death case has been registered and probe was underway," he said.

