Guj Assembly passes amendment bills connected to land grabbing, agri varsity acts

Gandhinagar, Mar 4 (PTI) The Gujarat Assembly on Friday passed two bills pertaining to amendments in the Gujarat Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Act of 2020 and the Gujarat Organic Agricultural University Act of 2017.

Both the amendment bills were passed in the absence of Congress MLAs, who had walked out of the House immediately after Question Hour following the suspension of senior MLA Punja Vansh.

The Gujarat Land Grabbing (Prohibition)(Amendment) Bill-2022. which was tabled by state Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi, proposes that the word 'land' in the original act "shall not include the land in respect of which applications for grants are pending on the date of commencement of this Act under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights), Act, 2006".

The amendment would protect tribals from any penal action under the Land Grabbing Act if they had already applied for allocation of land under Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, the minister said.

Another important amendment proposed was about the provision of appeals against orders issued by special courts constituted under the Land Grabbing Act, the minister said, adding that now aggrieved persons can file an appeal in the High Court against the special court orders within 30 days, something which was not there in the present Act.

The Assembly also passed the Gujarat Organic Agricultural University (Amendment) Bill, which proposes to rename Gujarat Organic Agricultural University as Gujarat Natural Farming and Organic Agricultural University.

The Gujarat Organic Agricultural University came into existence after the Assembly passed a bill in 2017, and is currently functioning from Anand Agricultural University campus in Anand town.

"Natural farming means chemical free or traditional farming methods. The Union government has spoken of promoting natural farming in this year's budget too. Thus, to boost the movement of natural farming, we considered it necessary to change the name of the university and add natural farming in it," Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel said while tabling the Bill.

As per the original Act, the proposed university was to be built in Gandhinagar. Now, as per the amendment, the permanent campus of the varsity will be established in Halol taluka of Panchmahal district, added Patel. PTI PJT BNM BNM BNM

