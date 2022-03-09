Guj Cong to hold rally of unemployed youth in Gandhinagar on Mar 28

Ahmedabad, Mar 9 (PTI) The Gujarat Congress will organise a mega rally of educated unemployed youth in Gandhinagar on March 28 to corner the BJP-led state government over the issue ahead of the December 2022 Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters, the party's state working president Hardik Patel said, through the rally, the Congress will press for filling up of around five lakh vacant government posts, strict action against people responsible for exam paper leak cases and a law to curb paper leaks for competitive examinations.

In a joint press conference at the state party headquarters, Patel and Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani, who has lent support to the Congress, accused the state government of misleading the state's youth over the issue of unemployment through events like Vibrant Gujarat Summit, which they claimed had failed to generate enough jobs.

The two leaders claimed that the state Budget, presented in the Assembly on March 3, was a disappointment, as the government did not provide any roadmap for employment to youth looking for jobs.

"The seven-page state Budget seemed like it was copy-pasted from the last year's budget. Educated unemployed youth are living with the hope that they would get a proper job in government or private enterprises, but the state government is doing nothing in this regard," Patel claimed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah should direct the state government here "to not destroy the future of the educated youth like they have done at the Centre", he said.

The Congress leader further claimed that the state government lacks a proper programme and policy to fill up 4.5-5 lakh vacant posts in the next eight months (before the election).

MLA Mevani said that the state government should act against cases of exam paper leak like the Congress government in Rajasthan that took action against responsible officers in such a case within 45 days.

Crores of people have lost their jobs due to the failed economic policy of the government, he claimed, adding that the number of people working in the MNREGA has doubled and lakhs of people apply for a few vacant posts.

"We believe that there are 40-50 lakh unemployed youth in Gujarat. The Youth Congress appeals to such people to come to Gandhinagar to challenge the state government on the issue," Mewani said. PTI KA PD ARU ARU

