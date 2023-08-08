Gujarat Govt And British Council Sign MoU Over English Training For Students In The State

The Gujarat government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the British Council regarding tests and training modules for better opportunities for students in the state.

The agreement is between a state government initiative - Society for Creation of Opportunities Through Proficiency in English (SCOPE) - and the British Council for opportunities for students in India and abroad.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Gujarat Minister for Higher and Technical Education Rushikesh Patel. Officials informed that the agreement aimed at ease of examinations for spoken English, reading, writing modules, which will also be done online for students to easily learn the English language.

According to the MoU, experts from the British Council will also be hosting webinars for the students in Gujarat for better and faster learning opportunities. These English scores will be reportedly applicable in more than 250 universities globally. A research centre for English learning and the University of Bedfordshire under the framework of Common European Framework (CEFR) will guide the students.

Commenting on the matter, Patel said, “This is a great learning curve that the government of Gujarat under the SCOPE initiative along with British Council will give to the Gujarat students who need to polish their English skills and go abroad for other opportunities too.”