Guj govt to organise 'Garib Kalyan Mela' between Feb 24-26

Ahmedabad, Feb 9 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Wednesday announced that it will organise the 12th edition of the "Garib Kalyan Mela" between February 24 and 26.

The decision to organise the mela was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during the day, an official said.

Patel will remain present at the state-level events to be held on at Dahod, Morbi and Amreli town on February 24, 25 and 26 respectively, while other ministers, MPs and MLAs will attend the district-level events, he said.

The state government will distribute articles such as bicycles and sewing machines to the poor during these events, the official said.

Self-employment kits, such as carpentry tools, along with other benefits under various government schemes, including PM Awas Yojna, MA Amrutam Yojana and Mission Mangalam, will also be distributed to the needy during these events, he said.

In order to resolve land and revenue-related issues on the spot, the state government has also decided to organise revenue fairs across the state, a government release stated.

The initiative will be kicked-off from Navsari town and Valsad district on February 10, it said.

People can approach district officials present at revenue fair to resolve the issues on the spot, it was stated.

For effective supervision of over 3.24 entities registered in Gujarat as trusts, the state government has decided to build new offices of charity commissioners in every district, the release said.

In another decision taken during the cabinet meeting, owners of nearly 20,000 houses in Kutch district will get ownership documents, as the houses were built by NGOs and other social and religious organisations to resettle people displaced in the devastating earthquake of 2001.

"Various NGOs and organisations had built these houses to help people who had lost their homes in the earthquake. But, in the absence of any documents, residents cannot claim ownership, sell or transfer their houses. Hence, we have decided to prepare ownership deeds and hand them over to the residents," state Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi said.

While ownership deeds for nearly 6,000 houses have already been prepared by the revenue department, remaining houses will be covered within the next one month, Trivedi said. PTI PJT ARU ARU

