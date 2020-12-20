Guj Govt To Start 'Deendayal' Clinics For Urban Poor: Dy CM Nitin Patel

In a bid to provide health service to the poor people near their residences in densely-populated urban areas, the Gujarat government will set up dedicated clinics in the cities and towns with the population of over one lakh, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said on Sunday.

The 'Deendayal' clinics will be started on priority in these areas. The state health department, municipal corporations and municipalities have been directed to shortlist such localities, he told reporters.

"In these clinics, MBBS or AYUSH doctors will treat OPD patients and give medicines free of cost between 4 pm and 6 pm every day," Patel said.

"Also, if a patient is diagnosed with a serious illness, he will be referred for speciality or super-speciality treatment as required, for which he can avail treatment for up to Rs 5 lakh under the state government's 'Ma Vatsalya Yojana' and 'PM Jan Aarogya Yojana'," Patel told reporters after visiting a site in Ahmedabad's Vadaj locality where such clinic will start soon.

Patel, who also holds the Health portfolio, said the government had made provisions in the annual Budget for setting up such clinics to provide healthcare to daily-wagers.

New buildings will be constructed for these clinics or they will operate from primary schools and Anganwadi centers on a temporary basis, he said.

The 'Deendayal Yojana' is a permanent scheme of the state government which will help poor people get treatment near their houses, Patel said.

He said these clinics are meant for patients who want to avail health check-ups near their houses and do not want to visit the Urban Health Centres (UHCs) or other hospitals unless referred by doctors at these clinics. There are 74 such UHCs in Ahmedabad, he said.

"More than five 'Deendayal' clinics will be started in the locality at Ramdevnagar Tekra in Ahmedabad which has a population of around 30,000," he said.