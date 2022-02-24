Guj: Health Commissioner transferred, five IAS officers promoted

Ahmedabad, Feb 24 (PTI) Five IAS officers were promoted and Commissioner of Health Jai Prakash Shivhare was transferred in a bureaucratic reshuffle by the Gujarat government on Thursday, an official release said here.

Shivhare, who was serving as Commissioner of Health since the COVID-19 pandemic began, has been now appointed Managing Director of the Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited in Vadodara.

Present Managing Director of the Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited Shahmeena Husain was promoted and appointed as Commissioner of Health. She is from the 1997 batch.

Four other officers of the 1997 batch -- Ashwani Kumar, Sonal Mishra, R C Meena and Manish Bhardwaj -- were promoted. They will continue to hold their present posts, the release said. PTI PD KRK KRK

