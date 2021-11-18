Guj: Lawyer held for taking Rs 1.5 lakh as bribe on behalf of woman cop

Valsad, Nov 18 (PTI) The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a lawyer for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh on behalf of a woman police sub-inspector in Valsad, officials said on Thursday.

Lawyer Bharat Yadav was caught red-handed on Wednesday while accepting the cash from a bar owner during a trap laid outside the mamlatdar (revenue) office in Valsad town, the ACB said a release.

Though the woman sub-inspector, Yesha Patel, posted at Valsad town police station, was not present at the spot, a case was registered against her under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act as Yadav took the money allegedly at her behest, the ACB said.

As per the case details, Patel was investigating a case wherein a youngster was held with liquor bottles in her jurisdiction some time back.

As the liquor was purchased from a bar in the neighbouring Silvassa city of the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Union Territory, Patel allegedly demanded money from the bar owner for not adding his name as a co-accused in the FIR, the ACB's release said.

Though the bar owner had obtained anticipatory bail from a court, Patel summoned him to remain present at the police station under a provision of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). Later, Patel asked the bar owner to meet her "middleman" Yadav, a Valsad-based lawyer, and pay him Rs 1.5 lakh to "settle the matter and to avoid further harassment", said the release.

After receiving a complaint from the bar owner, the ACB laid a trap on Wednesday and caught Yadav red-handed, the release added. PTI COR PJT GK GK

