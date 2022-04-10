Guj: Prez inaugurates Madhavpur fair, says such events unite country socially, culturally

Porbandar, Apr 10 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday inaugurated a five-day long fair at Madhavpur Ghed village in Gujarat's Porbandar district and said such fairs, festivals and pilgrimages have kept our vast country socially and culturally united since ancient times.

Since 2018, the Gujarat government and the Union Ministry of Culture has been organising this fair annually to celebrate the sacred union of Lord Krishna and Rukmini, the princess of what is the north-east part of the country today.

"The fair of Madhavpur Ghed and various functions organised on the occasion in several temples in Gujarat and in many places in north-east India is a celebration of the country's cultural, spiritual and social unity," President Kovind said in his address, adding that the fair connects Gujarat with the north-east region.

"Through such events, people, especially the young generation, get a chance to gain knowledge about our heritage, culture, art, handicrafts and traditional cuisine. These events also encourage tourism," he added.

The President expressed hope the fair will have a special identity in the country's cultural tradition, and noted that the Union Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region was also associated in organising the fair on a larger scale this year, with many cultural festivals being organised in the north-eastern states on the same day.

"The folk story of Lord Krishna and Rukmini shows how ancient is India's cultural unity and how deep were the roots of our social harmony. Born in today's Uttar Pradesh, Shri Krishna makes Gujarat his workplace and marries Rukmini, a princess from today's north-eastern region of our country. According to folk belief, the land of Madhavpur Ghed village has been a witness to their union," the President said.

Kovind said Mahatma Gandhi had hoped to establish 'Ram Rajya', adding that it was his privilege that he had got to inaugurate the fair in a village associated with the life of Lord Krishna near Porbandar, which is the birth place of Bapu.

He praised the enterprising people of Gujarat for keeping "balance between tradition and modernity while marching on the path of development," and quoted NITI Aayog's 2020-21 report that assessed the performance of various states in achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

"Gujarat has been ranked first in the country in terms of providing access to a healthy life to people of all age groups. Also, on parameters of inclusive development of industry, innovation and infrastructure, Gujarat's performance has been the best among all the states," he said. PTI KA BNM BNM

