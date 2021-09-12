Guj records 16 COVID-19 cases, no deaths; over 3.73 lakh people vaccinated

Ahmedabad, Sep 11 (PTI) Gujarat on Saturday reported 16 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection tally to 8,25,600, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,082 as no new fatality was recorded, a health department official said.

The recovery count increased by 12 to touch 8,15,356, which is 98.76 per cent of the caseload, leaving the state with 162 active cases. Four patients are in critical condition, the official said.

Vadodara reported six new cases, Surat five and Ahmedabad two, among other districts.

An official release said 3,73,351 people were given COVID-19 vaccine shots on Saturday, which took the number of vaccine doses administered in the state to 5,22,53,771.

The COVID-19 case tally in neighbouring Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu stood unchanged at 10,642. The Union Territory's recovery count too remained unchanged at 10,631. It has recorded four deaths so far, and has seven active cases.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,600, new cases 16, death toll 10,082 (unchanged), total discharged 8,15,356, active cases 162, people tested so far - figures not released. PTI KA BNM KRK KRK